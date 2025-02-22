Madras High Court directs TNPCB to file report on Isha Yoga Centre pollution allegations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file a report on Monday (February 24) on the allegations of pollution norms being violated by the Isha Yoga Centre during its annual Maha Shivarathri celebrations in Coimbatore.

A division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar issued the direction while hearing the petition of S T Sivagnanan of Semmedu in Coimbatore, seeking orders to prevent the Isha Foundation from conducting the Maha Shivarathri celebrations, scheduled for February 26 and 27, without establishing sewage treatment and disposal facilities.

The bench wanted the report to be filed on February 24 and adjourned the matter accordingly. The petitioner said the Isha Yoga Centre had discharged sewage into his farmland adjoining the facility, utterly violating the pollution norms and the court’s orders issued last year.

He further said that the loud music and dancing by 7 lakh people at the event was unbearable and exceeded the permissible noise limit. Extremely bright lights used after sunset were also a matter of serious concern. The TNPCB did not take action despite repeated pleas, he said, adding that the event cannot be allowed to be held in Velliangiri, right next to the forest.

He prayed for preventing the foundation from using loudspeakers without permission under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and restraining it from allowing a gathering of over 3,000 people.

Senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, appearing for Isha, said the plea was filed due to personal animosity and denied the violation of norms.