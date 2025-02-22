Madurai corporation plans to revamp facilities at Mattuthavani bus stand

MADURAI: With the Mattuthavani MGR bus terminus in Madurai has been crying for attention, the city corporation is planning to conduct detailed revamping works at the bus stand.

Being one of the busiest places in the city, thousands of inter-city buses are operated on a daily basis from the MGR bus stand, locally known as the Mattuthavani bus stand in Madurai. The facility has a total of eight platforms, each dedicated for separate route buses, equipped with numerous facilities.

Despite being frequented by thousands of people on a daily basis, the age-old bus stand has been crying for attention. Though the city corporation carries out periodical minor maintenance works, the facility is still in need of proper maintenance works to cater to the needs of the regular passengers.

In recent months, the city corporation had carried out repair works to fix the damaged portions of the depot's ceiling to ensure that the damaged concrete portions would not fall on passengers. However, the facility still has several other repair works to be done.

"Though the facilities are maintained once in a while, the sanitation and drain systems as well as several other features of the bus stand require immediate attention," said K Kalirasan, a commuter.

Senior officials from the city corporation stated that the corporation has submitted a proposal to carry out detailed revamping works at the bus stand, and works are expected to begin soon.