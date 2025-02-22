Nagapattinam-Kangesanthurai ferry service resumes 

NAGAPATTINAM: The international ferry service between Nagapattinam (India) and Kangesanthurai (Sri Lanka) resumed after 109 days. The ferry Sivagangai was flagged off from Nagapattinam Port on Saturday.

The service was suspended on November 5 due to monsoon. On Saturday, the service resumed with a special prayer and flag-off ceremony at Nagapattinam Port. The ferry Sivagangai departed with 83 passengers towards Kangesanthurai around 8 am.

Subhashree Sundararaj, the Director of Subham Ferry said, "The ferry service with increased frequency and reduced fares will further strengthen the relations between India and Sri Lanka. The number of passengers travelling between the two countries is expected to increase this year"

In 2023, the ferry service was relaunched between India and Sri Lanka after a gap of four decades, between Nagapattinam and Kangesanthurai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service via video conference on October 14, 2023. The Shipping Corporation of India operated the ferry named 'HSC Cheriyapani' for a week.

In 2024, Subham Group of Companies stepped in as the new ferry operator and introduced the ferry 'Sivagangai'. The ferry service resumed on August 16, 2024, and ran for about three months before the suspension on November 5

Earlier, IndSri Ferry Services Limited, a subsidiary of Subham Group of Companies managed the service. From this year, Subham Group is operating the ferry under its venture - 'Subham Ferry'. The ticket booking was also moved to a new website www.sailsubham.com

Sundararaj Ponnusamy, the Chairperson of Subham Group said, "We have increased the service to six days a week and reduced the fair to '8500 per round trip (in Indian Rupees) to attract more passengers this year."

The maximum seating capacity in the ferry Sivagangai is 150 passengers. The service is available on all days the week except Tuesday. Free luggage has been reduced to 10 kilos per passenger. Paid luggage is allowed upto 60 kilos per passenger.

"We are introducing complementary breakfast for passengers traveling to Kangesanthurai and complimentary lunch for passengers traveling to Nagapattinam," Subhashree Sundararaj added.

Subham Group is planning to introduce a duty-free shop on board. Additionally, the Group is planning to add another new ferry to its fleet with a seating capacity of 250 passengers.