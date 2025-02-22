Nilgiris DEO arrested for taking bribe to confirm teacher’s job

COIMBATORE: The District Educational Officer (DEO) for primary schools in Nilgiris district was arrested by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) redhanded on Friday night when he was receiving Rs 2 lakh from an aided school teacher, allegedly to confirm his job.

Sources said John Sibu, works as temporary teacher at a government-aided school near Coonoor. In 2021, he obtained an order from Madras HC confirming his job and benefits with retrospective effect from 2018 when he joined the work. However, school education department officials delayed the process. In December 2024, he won the appeal and approached DEO G Santhosh seeking the order . But he allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to issue the job confirmation order. After several meetings and negotiations, Santhosh finally settled for Rs 2 lakh on February 5. Hovever, Sibu lodged a complaint with DVAC. They set a trap and handed chemical laced currency notes to him. On Friday, when Santhosh received the money, DVAC officers arrested him. Further investigation is on.