Palacode residents criticise TNSTC over poor bus maintenance, demand repairs

DHARMAPURI: TNSTC’s negligence in the maintenance of their buses has drawn criticism from locals, as it poses safety risks. They urged TNSTC to undertake repair for damaged buses and discontinue buses that have crossed over seven lakh kilometres.

Palacode taluk has over 150 buses from its rural areas to destinations including Salem, Hosur, Krishnagiri, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh and others. It is a key mode of transportation used by school children and labourers. However, residents are aggrieved by poor maintenance of TNSTC buses and urged officials to conduct repairs for commuters’ safety.

Speaking to TNIE, S Jaffar from Palacode said, “Two buses (numbers 3 and 5), which pass via Palacode, Vellichanthai, Marandahalli and Athimutlu are in a precarious state. The buses are rusty and its parts are falling apart. A large number of school and college students use this bus and efforts need to be taken to renovate them. Further, there are dozens of buses across the district which are in a similar condition.”

Another resident, S Arumugam said, “Most of these buses were bought two decades ago, each crossing over seven lakh kilometres. They should be disposed off and replaced. TNSTC drivers have to cautiously operate these vehicles.”

When TNIE reached out to officials in Palacode depot, they said, “The TNSTC buses are well-maintained and repairs are undertaken regularly.” Further, they assured that mechanics inspect vehicles regularly.