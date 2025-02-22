Tiruchy anti-encroachment drive leaves abandoned vehicles untouched

TIRUCHY: The recent anti-encroachment drive in Tiruchy has left many abandoned vehicles on the roadside untouched. Officials from the Tiruchy city corporation often ignore these vehicles during such drives.

Some vehicle owners treat vacant spaces beside roads as private property, using them to park their old and damaged vehicles. However, neither the police nor the corporation has taken action against these violators.

In October 2022, the police conducted an inspection of abandoned vehicles after a cylinder blast in Coimbatore, seizing a few vehicles. Since then, though, both the police and the corporation have allowed the situation to continue, giving vehicle owners the freedom to park in vacant areas near Puthur Junction, Woraiyur, and other locations.

Vehicles involved in accidents can often be seen left beside roads near police stations, including the Cantonment station. The civic body cannot act on these cases because the vehicles are kept by the police.