Will not agree to implement NEP even if Centre offers Rs 10,000 crore fund to Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

Apart from encouraging a screening test for admissions to even arts and science colleges, similar to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses, the NEP would allow students to discontinue their studies.

"Permitting students to discontinue studies is akin to asking them not to study," Stalin said, addressing an event organised by the Parents-Teachers Association here.

"We are not opposed to any language but will remain firm in opposing its imposition. We are not opposing the NEP only for the attempt to thrust Hindi but for several other reasons as well. The NEP is regressive. It will drive students away from schools," Stalin claimed.