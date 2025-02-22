Will review film industry’s request for entertainment tax exemption, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said the film and media industry’s plea for exemption from entertainment tax would be reviewed with CM MK. Stalin before any formal decision is taken.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Media & Entertainment Business Conclave - MEBC: South Connect, organised by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Udhayanidhi assured delegates, “I give my word that the Chief Minister will definitely give a good announcement very soon.” His remarks came in response to actor Kamal Haasan’s call for a review of the state’s entertainment tax.

Haasan, who highlighted concerns over the double taxation burdening the cinema industry, mentioned a brief discussion on the issue had taken place behind the stage.

In addition to addressing tax issues, Udhayanidhi said the present government has initiated several ground-breaking projects, including the development of a state-of-the-art film city in Chennai.

Paying homage to legendary director K Balachandar, with whom he has collaborated in 36 films, Haasan said, “I want many more people like my guru K Balachandar to sprout from the Tamil film industry, so that many more students like me will benefit”. Haasan also stressed the importance of a long-term vision for Indian cinema, advocating for government policies that embrace emerging technologies without hindering the existing market.

Haasan was named chairman of the FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee, South during the event.