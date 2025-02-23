32 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught five mechanised boats and arrested 32 Indian fishermen hailing from Ramanathapuram for violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line between India and Sri Lanka (IMBL) on Sunday.

Following the arrest, fishermen association in Ramanathapuram has decided to intensify the indefinite strike which was planned to be held from February 28.

As many as 450 mechanised boats had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Saturday night. Reportedly, the Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased away a cluster of Indian fishermen who were fishing near the IMBL. However, the five boats which remained in the waters were caught by the patrol unit and about 32 Indian fishermen were arrested.

The arrested have been handed over to the Mannar fisheries department for further legal proceedings.