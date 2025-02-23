32 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught five mechanised boats and arrested 32 Indian fishermen hailing from Ramanathapuram for violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line between India and Sri Lanka (IMBL) on Sunday.
Following the arrest, fishermen association in Ramanathapuram has decided to intensify the indefinite strike which was planned to be held from February 28.
As many as 450 mechanised boats had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Saturday night. Reportedly, the Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit chased away a cluster of Indian fishermen who were fishing near the IMBL. However, the five boats which remained in the waters were caught by the patrol unit and about 32 Indian fishermen were arrested.
The arrested have been handed over to the Mannar fisheries department for further legal proceedings.
A Senior official from the fisheries department in Ramanathapuram named the boat owners as F Sesuraja, S Vijayakulam, S Arokiya Mantro of Thangachimadam, M Jeya Prakash of Naripaiyur and Gopal of Mookaiyur.
It is to be noted that, among the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy within the last two months, about 108 fishermen and a total of 16 boats belong to the Ramanathapuram district. Out of this, about 11 boats and 66 fishermen were caught in February.
Fishermen associations have urged the central government to take immediate action towards releasing the arrested fishermen and retrieve the confiscated boats. The association have been demanding immediate action from the part of the government to solve the prolonging issue.