9,700 patents filed in Tamil Nadu in one year, robust support needed for emerging tech

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has made significant strides in innovation, filing 9,700 patents in 2024. However, there is a growing need for a well-structured Intellectual Property (IP) ecosystem to support emerging technologies, according to Madras High Court judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Technology Development and Promotion Centre’s conference on Auto Tech – IP Trends, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chennai on Saturday, Justice Ramamoorthy highlighted the rising volume of IP-related cases. He noted that following the 2021 Tribunal Reforms Act, 1,100 cases from the now-dissolved Intellectual Property Appellate Board were transferred to the Madras High Court’s Intellectual Property Division. As of 2024, only 244 of these cases remain unresolved, reflecting judiciary’s efficiency in handling IP disputes.

Justice Ramamoorthy emphasised the need for a robust legal framework, especially with the rise of software-defined vehicles. He stressed that legal professionals must be well-equipped to handle IP cases to ensure fair enforcement and a competitive innovation ecosystem.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, president of the TNTDPC Governing Board and secretary of the Technology Development Board under the union government, pointed out that India’s mobility sector is expected to surpass $600 billion by 2030. Pathak emphasised the critical role of Intellectual Property in this transformation.

Patent filings in India have surged from 6,000 in 2010 to over 1,04,000 in 2023, reflecting the country’s increasing focus on research and innovation. Pathak also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting technological advancements, citing the establishment of a Rs 1-lakh-crore fund for cutting-edge research. This includes an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore in this year’s budget, with an additional Rs 14,000 crore planned over the next five years through the Anusandhan Research National Foundation. The initiative aims to attract Rs 36,000 crore in private sector investments.