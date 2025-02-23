Avinashi: Man held for killing cousin over property dispute

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly murdering his cousin over a property dispute near Avinashi recently.

The accused has been identified as G Ramesh (43), a farmer from Avinashi.

Sources said that S Govindasamy (54), a resident of Kalipalayam near Karuvalur in Avinashi worked as a manager in a private knitwear manufacturing company and was also engaged in farming. However, on February 19 he went missing. Based on a missing case filed by his family, Avinashi police conducted an investigation and it was found that Ramesh and Govindasamy were not on good terms due to a property dispute. Following this police took Ramesh into custody on Saturday and during the investigation it was found that Ramesh allegedly killed Govindasamy.

Police said, “Govindasamy met Ramesh at his home in Avinashi privately on February 19 to discuss their property issue. At that time the duo got into an argument and in a fit of rage, Ramesh attacked Govindasamy, killing him on the spot. Planning to hide the murder, Ramesh took Govindasamy’s body to his Ananthagiri farmland, cut it into pieces, and threw the head into a well located at his farmland and the remaining parts into a pond.”

Based on the information provided by Ramesh, all the body parts were recovered on Saturday and sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

Yadav Girish, Tiruppur Superintendent of Police, said, “Ramesh has been arrested in the murder case. The reason for the murder will be revealed after investigation.”

A senior police officer said, “We are also investigating if someone else helped Ramesh with the murder.”