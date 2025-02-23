College students in Dindigul forced to attend classes in govt school as officials delay college construction
DINDIGUL: A delay of over three years in the construction of the Government Arts College in Reddiarchatram along the Kannivadi Road in Oddanchatram taluk in Dindigul has left the students of the institution in the lurch. For the past two years, around 300-350 students of the institution have been forced to attend classes crammed up in a few classrooms of Kannivadi government boys higher secondary school in Reddiarchatram.
Speaking to TNIE, Students Federation of India (SFI-Dindigul) secretary J Deepakraj said, "Initially, the students were happy after the state government announced that a government arts college will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore along the Kannivadi Road in Kothapalli in 2019. However, as no action followed, the villagers raised the demand again. In 2021, the foundation stone for the college was laid, but works stood still. In June 2022, new academic programmes were announced, but the students were forced to move to Kannivadi Government Boys Higher secondary school temporarily, due to lack of space. As a result, over 300 college students are crammed up in a few classrooms at the facility."
Kothapalli Panchayat President A Sundari expressed discontentment on the issue, and said, "Following certain delays in the construction works, Minister I Periyasamy inspected the site. He chided the local officials, and as a result, foundation works were completed. The first floors of the building have been constructed, and a total of 20 classrooms and an auditorium are expected to be completed within 10 months."
When contacted, an official from the Dindigul District Administration told TNIE, "Though the foundation stone for the project was laid three years ago, there were technical issues related to the ownership of the land, which belonged to a Hindu temple. This profoundly delayed the project by over 2.5 years. After the tender process, the PWD initiated the project two months ago. They laid the foundation and pillars were erected. As there is no place for conducting classes, students are temporarily housed in the higher secondary school."