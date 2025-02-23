College students in Dindigul forced to attend classes in govt school as officials delay college construction

DINDIGUL: A delay of over three years in the construction of the Government Arts College in Reddiarchatram along the Kannivadi Road in Oddanchatram taluk in Dindigul has left the students of the institution in the lurch. For the past two years, around 300-350 students of the institution have been forced to attend classes crammed up in a few classrooms of Kannivadi government boys higher secondary school in Reddiarchatram.

Speaking to TNIE, Students Federation of India (SFI-Dindigul) secretary J Deepakraj said, "Initially, the students were happy after the state government announced that a government arts college will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore along the Kannivadi Road in Kothapalli in 2019. However, as no action followed, the villagers raised the demand again. In 2021, the foundation stone for the college was laid, but works stood still. In June 2022, new academic programmes were announced, but the students were forced to move to Kannivadi Government Boys Higher secondary school temporarily, due to lack of space. As a result, over 300 college students are crammed up in a few classrooms at the facility."