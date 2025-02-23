DMK accelerated growth of Hosur industries: Minister TRB Rajaa

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur’s industrial growth has slowed down due to the previous AIADMK government and has improved under the DMK regime, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa at Kurubarapalli on Saturday.

After visiting a Delta Electronics company at Kurubarapalli said, “The growth of Hosur industries was slow in the last ten years due to AIADMK government, but after DMK assumes power, it’s planning to bring more industries. Chief Minister MK Stalin on last year announced a greenfield airport at Hosur and is making efforts to make it a reality. Also, the union government should provide a level playing field for all states in investments and industries as each state has a different potential to set up industries.”

Explaining agricultural land acquisition for setting industries he said, “The DMK government is best to avoid acquiring farmlands for setting industries. Even if we do acquire, we provide good compensation and job opportunities to those families.”

Earlier in the meeting at Delta Electronics company, he asked the company to use the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to support the people in the surroundings. Also, he appreciated the company in a post on X for their plan to construct dormitories for their workers, taking a cue from the Tamil Nadu government’s industrial housing project.