Five DMK workers booked for erasing Hindi letters from Pollachi Railway Station name boards

The incident happened at 7: 25 am in the morning. The DMK workers painted black-coloured grease oil over Hindi letters written on three name boards at the station, in an apparent protest against the alleged imposition of Hindi language.

However, according to sources within DMK, Selvaraj did the stunt to gain fame among the party leaders, as he was suspended from the post of district coordinator in 2021, after DMK lost the Coimbatore seat to BJP in the Assembly elections. Selvaraj is currently a member of 'Satta Thitta Thirutha Kuzhu.'

Meanwhile, the name boards were restored with Hindi letters within an hour, according to RPF sources.