Highways dept to begin ROB works in Kovai soon

COIMBATORE: People can breathe a sigh of relief as after years of delay, the State Highways Department is finally set to start the Rail Overbridge (ROB) works at Thanneerpandal junction near Tidel Park in Coimbatore.

The highway officials have sent a revised project cost of Rs 40.7 crore to the state government and are awaiting the Administrative Sanction (AS) for the project.

Considering the huge traffic congestion, the state government decided to construct a flyover or ROB across the railway Level Crossing (LC) Gate no 6 at Thanneerpandal Road in Coimbatore through the state highways department. In view of this, the government released a GO (No 210) on 11-10-2006 and gave an administrative sanction of Rs 2.65 crore.

A total of 18,682 sq ft of land was earmarked for Land Acquisition for the project. Of the 58 landowners, a majority of them gave away their lands for the project. However, about five landowners opposing the LA filed cases in the Madras High Court. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court came down heavily against the land owners and criticised them for preventing a public welfare project. The court went on to dismiss all three writ petitions and a contempt of court petition and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the writ petitioners with a direction to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority on March 2023.

Despite the court’s order and strong rebuke, land owners of a private school and an industry functioning on the Hopes - Thanneerpandal Road once again filed a writ appeal in the court. Due to this, the bridge works stalled once again as the case is yet to be taken up for hearing.

In this situation, the highway officials have decided to go ahead with the project and start the ROB works soon as only a minor portion of the land was necessary for the service road in the project. In view of this, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to shift all the drinking water supply pipelines that have been running underground near the project site. A team of SH officials and CCMC officials led by the CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected the place on Saturday and discussed the works that need to be taken up soon.