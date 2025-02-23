Illegal mining: Tamil Nadu orders five firms to pay Rs 2000 cr

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government through the Thoothukudi collector on February 10 ordered five beach sand mining companies to pay Rs 2,002.7 crore towards royalties and cost of minerals which were allegedly unlawfully mined and exported from the Thoothukudi port from January 2014 to December 2016.

These demand orders form part of the government’s decision to recover Rs 5,832 crore from the firms which allegedly mined excess amount of beach sand minerals like Garnet, Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon, Sillimanite and Leucoxene from 2002 to 2016 as per reports submitted by Madras High Court appointed amicus curiae Dr V Suresh. The report pegs the total illegally transported raw sand alone at 88.4 lakh tonnes. The government had ordered a complete ban on mining in 2013. The Madras High Court earlier this week had ordered a CBI probe into the case.

While the December 16 orders by Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi collectors were for the illegally mined sand in the pre-ban period (2013), the February 10 orders are for 17.61 lakh tonnes of beach sand minerals mined illegally after the enforcement of the ban and eventually exported through the port. This was based on data given by the assistant commissioner of Customs, Thoothukudi.