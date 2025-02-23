Lack of doctors, staff hits med services at GRH's tower block

MADURAI: Stating that an increase in doctors and medical staff would help provide better treatment, and without any strain, patients sought the allocation of more doctors at the JICA building (tower block) of the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai city.

Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated the tower block, a 2.9 lakh square feet space worth Rs 313.35 crore, at GRH on February 26, 2024. The tower block was constructed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an implementing agency of Japanese Official Development Aid (ODA).

Speaking to TNIE, social activist A Veronica Mary said, "The JICA building is an important block, but there is inadequate allocation of work force in the facility. Former GRH dean Dr Rathinavel had sent a proposal about the need for more staff at the facility, and the same was sent to higher officials in Chennai. The workforce includes 10 doctors, 426 staff nurses (contract), 125 housekeeping workers, 14 pharmacists, 17 OT Technicians, 17 anaesthesia technicians and others such as nursing assistants and junior assistants, among others. A total of 779 members were required. But as no staff were appointed, existing staff from various facilities and other departments were deployed. This has caused severe work stress, and reduced the efficiency of the doctors. When the health department is stressed due to lack of medical staff, the new facility would lose its purpose without proper allocation of resources."

Explaining about the issue, GRH (Madurai) dean Dr Arul Sundaresh Kumar said, "The existing workforce of GRH will be under stress if they are used in the JICA block. More than doctors, we need a higher number of support staff and technical staff. The higher officials have promised to provide adequate manpower very soon. This will help us to tide over the shortage."