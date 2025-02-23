Madras HC upholds compulsory retirement of district judge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to revoke an order of the state government and the subsequent notification of the court for compulsorily retiring a district judge who was charged with carrying out murky financial transactions and acquisition of wealth by his family members.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan dismissed the petition filed by the district judge S Gunasekar of Ranipet recently.

He was appointed as district judge in 2018 and was placed under suspension two years later. The charges against him included ill-treatment of lower grade employees by him and his wife, and the acquisition of least 25 immovable properties by his wife without informing the HC and purchase of a BMW car, besides suspicious credits of lump sum amounts in his salary account.

The administrative committee of the court decided to retire him compulsorily in 2021. The decision was approved by the full court. Subsequently, the state government issued an order followed by the high court’s notification.