Mandate counselling at schools: Psychologists

COIMBATORE: Alleging that the increasing number of crimes against girl children in schools is due to a lack of proper preventive measures, psychologists demanded that the school education department mandate counselling in schools and appoint psychologists in every school.

N Bhuvana, a psychologist from Coimbatore told TNIE that girls studying in schools and colleges, especially those below 18 years of age are victims of sexual harassment by teachers, and this results in teachers being arrested under the Pocso Act. These incidents not only threaten the future of students but also create fear among parents, potentially discouraging them from sending their children to school.

She pointed out that while punishing the accused is necessary, it does not serve as a complete solution to the issue. Hence, the school education department should take steps to prevent such things from happening and to ensure that, students must be equipped with essential life skills and psychological education to protect themselves in times of crisis.

She further said, “In such a situation, the presence of a school psychologist would provide students with a safe space to express their concerns openly. This initiative would also help foster strong relationships between parents, students, and teachers, ultimately contributing to the well-being of students.”

N Rahmankhan, another psychologist who worked in the school education department told TNIE that in 2013, the AIADMK government introduced a mobile psychological counselling van to provide counselling on how to manage adolescent problems, women’s safety, improve academic performance, relieve bad habits, managing stress and depression, creating awareness on POSCO to high and higher secondary school students, etc.

He added, “Through this, we identified the issues faced by students including sexual harassment faced by them within and outside schools and we guided them on how to manage these challenges. Regular counselling sessions held at schools also stopped teachers from engaging in inappropriate conduct with students due to fear. Crime against girl children had gradually come down.”