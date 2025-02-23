Migrant workers cornering jobs at DPCs, complain local labourers

TIRUCHY: The increase in quantum of paddy procurement in the state this season as compared to last year has raised the demand for labourers at the direct paddy purchase centres (DPCs) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC). Local workers, however, complain that they are being overlooked for migrant workers from other states for labour at the DPCs.
Currently, in several of the 99 DPCs in the district, migrant workers are employed as load men, avoiding local workers who were previously engaged in the work, the latter alleged. Migrant workers can be seen at various DPCs in the district, including those in Panayapuram, Athavathur Santhai, Puliyur in Anthanallur block and some DPCs in Thiruverumbur, Manikandam and Lalgudi blocks. About 30% of the workforce there are migrant workers, claimed Vayalur N Rajendran, the state treasurer of farmers' wing of the Tamil Manila Congress.
"Each load men should be paid Rs 10 per paddy bag handled. Due to labour shortage, the staff at DPCs with help from brokers and some farmers hire migrant workers, who perform cheaper labour,” he alleged. A load man from Thanayur echoed similar concerns.
"TNCSC clerks hire migrant workers in some DPCs, reasoning that local workers show no interest towards the work. During the harvest season, the job is available for a maximum of one month, the wages of which is crucial for the survival of people like us," he said. On the other hand, Alappan, a farmer of Athavathur, opined migrant workers are more productive than locals.
They work without time constraints and complete the assigned work efficiently, he said. R Subash (33) and A Manthos Yadav (30), both of whom hail from Bihar and have found employment as load men at a DPC in the district said that they are doing it for the money. A lot of menial jobs offering nominal wages are available in Tamil Nadu, so we take up whatever we get. We never bother about the type of job as we need money. Brokers inform us about the job and the workplace. If we are ready, they take us wherever the work is available, they said.
Meanwhile, C Chandrakumar, AITUC state general secretary, alleged that no migrant workers were allowed in any DPCs in the delta districts. In districts like Tiruchy, migrant workers, however, have taken away jobs from locals, he further claimed.
"Local politicians recruit migrant workers for lower wages. The latter accept whatever the contractor offers as they are unaware of the actual wage. We will raise the matter with officials," he added.
Meanwhile, G Chitrarasu, senior regional manager of TNCSC (Tiruchy), told TNIE that around 30,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured so far by the 99 DPCs in the district. "We need more load men at the DPCs. Local people are no longer interested in working at the DPCs. Migrant workers are being engaged as they are readily available for any kind of task. However, no local load men have objected to the hiring of migrant workers," he added.