Migrant workers cornering jobs at DPCs, complain local labourers

TIRUCHY: The increase in quantum of paddy procurement in the state this season as compared to last year has raised the demand for labourers at the direct paddy purchase centres (DPCs) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC). Local workers, however, complain that they are being overlooked for migrant workers from other states for labour at the DPCs.

Currently, in several of the 99 DPCs in the district, migrant workers are employed as load men, avoiding local workers who were previously engaged in the work, the latter alleged. Migrant workers can be seen at various DPCs in the district, including those in Panayapuram, Athavathur Santhai, Puliyur in Anthanallur block and some DPCs in Thiruverumbur, Manikandam and Lalgudi blocks. About 30% of the workforce there are migrant workers, claimed Vayalur N Rajendran, the state treasurer of farmers' wing of the Tamil Manila Congress.

"Each load men should be paid Rs 10 per paddy bag handled. Due to labour shortage, the staff at DPCs with help from brokers and some farmers hire migrant workers, who perform cheaper labour,” he alleged. A load man from Thanayur echoed similar concerns.

"TNCSC clerks hire migrant workers in some DPCs, reasoning that local workers show no interest towards the work. During the harvest season, the job is available for a maximum of one month, the wages of which is crucial for the survival of people like us," he said. On the other hand, Alappan, a farmer of Athavathur, opined migrant workers are more productive than locals.