Pollutants turn Bhavani river water black

COIMBATORE: The Bhavani River between Mettupalayam and Sirumugai has turned black due to decreased water flow and high levels of sewage discharge. AIADMK MLA A K Selvaraj, along with officials, inspected the affected areas on Friday and identified the reason as pollutants from locally-run dying units and deemed the water not consumable.

As Jadayampalayam panchayat is solely dependent on this river for drinking water supply, it has been included under the Tiruppur II water supply scheme, the MLA said.

The Bhavani River flows from the Pillur Dam to the Bhavani Sagar Dam, passing through Mettupalayam and Sirumugai. Both towns, as well as local bodies in the surroundings of Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, and Karamadai, rely on the river for their drinking water. Meanwhile, some local bodies and private firms discharge sewage into the river without treatment.

“While this is not an issue when the water flow is strong, the pollution from sewage becomes an issue when the river levels drop. Additionally, areas near the Bhavani Sagar backwaters, particularly around Sirumugai, frequently experience problems due to sewage stagnation in these backwaters,” said N Abibulla, a local resident

The river water at Alangombu near Sirumugai was found to be black in colour for the last few days which triggered tensions since the water is being used for drinking purposes in Jadayampalayam village panchayat.

“Though the local body distributes the water after proper treatment, the situation is alarming as the mixing of sewage is high. We inspected the places where the water turned black and found that it had been caused by the locally-run dying units. Bellepalayam and Chikkarampalayam village panchayats have alternative places to source the water. However, Jadayampalayam was the only local body dependent on this place. We have brought it under the Tiruppur II water supply scheme. Usually, around 5 lakh litres of water is being utilised from the scheme by local bodies in Karamadai and Sirumugai surroundings. It has been increased to 12 lakhs litres to manage the issue now,” said AK Selvaraj, MLA Mettupalayam.

Selvaraj added that the issue has been reported to the Coimbatore district administration for seeking a permanent solution.