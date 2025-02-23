PVR applicants lose cash due to tech glitch

COIMBATORE: Several applicants and e-centre operators are stressed while applying for a Police Verification Report (PVR) online (which is required for both private and government recruitment), as they face technical glitches, especially during the payment process.

They suggested that the service is more accessible only in night when website traffic is lower and they urged the police department to fix the technical glitches in the payment gateway to handle the traffic better. A 34-year-old woman, who works at a private college in Coimbatore and is preparing for the Group D exam of the Railway Recruitment Board, successfully applied for the Police Verification Report (PVR) two days ago, after multiple attempts.

However, most e-seva centres in Coimbatore City refused to assist her due to ongoing technical issues with the Tamil Nadu Police website.

“February 22 is the last date for submitting the application, and the Railway Recruitment Board mandates the NOC - Police Verification Report from the local police. Initially, we tried applying ourselves but ended up losing around Rs 505, including surcharges. After visiting four government-recognized e-seva centres, none were willing to help as they also end up losing money. They advised us to apply ourselves, preferably during the night or early morning. We managed to apply early in the morning,” she said.

“Even during the application process, the acknowledgement report that should appear after the payment often does not load. Instead, it again returns to the payment page and requests payment again. Many applicants, especially job seekers, require this report as it is mandatory for most government and private jobs. This minor issue has caused unnecessary stress for all of us,” she added. An owner of an e-seva centre near Annur in Coimbatore confirmed these issues, and said he has personally lost around Rs 4,000 while attempting to process police verification applications.

A senior police officer from the police headquarters (HoPF) assured to take the issue with the technical team attached to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) which manages the police website.