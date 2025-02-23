Revisit rules on premature release of prisoners: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has urged the Tamil Nadu government to revisit government order issued in 2021, governing the premature release of life convicts, with respect to the disqualification clause.

A division bench of Justices M S Ramesh and N Senthilkumar noted that Clause 2 (A) (ii) of G.O. Ms 488 of 2021 prescribes certain criteria to declare a life convict prisoner as ineligible for premature release, in respect of some lesser offences. Apparently, these disqualifications are not in conformity with a judgment of the Supreme Court.

“This is not an isolated case where this court is confronted with the G.O.s rejecting the claim of the life convict prisoners for premature release by quoting paragraph 2 (A) (ii) of G.O. Ms 488. It is high time the government revisited the disqualification clause by taking into account the dictum in P Veera Bhaarathi’s case,” it said in a recent order, quashing a G.O. denying premature release to M Rajkumar, a life convict in a murder case.