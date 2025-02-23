Samsung has suspended 23 workers so far: CITU

“It started with the three SIWU office-bearers, and by Thursday night 14 others had received suspension orders by mail. Six more received the orders on Friday. We are not sure how many more are to come,” said a CITU member.

These suspensions come in the backdrop of the next round of conciliatory talks between representatives of Samsung and SIWU scheduled on Monday.

“This time, we are informed that two ministers, C V Ganesan (labour) and E V Velu (highways) will be part of the talks. Representatives from Samsung were not present for the last meeting on Thursday, so we are hoping to have a fruitful discussion on Monday,” said another CITU member.

While Samsung officials were not available to immediately confirm the additional suspensions, the company had said in an earlier statement, “A certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace. It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due process.”