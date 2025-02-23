Tamil Nadu farmers whose goats were killed by dogs may get aid

ERODE: The state government is considering giving solatium to farmers whose goats were killed by stray dogs, said TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy in Erode on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister S Muthusamy said, “There is an increase in livestock being attacked by stray dogs. Even when farmers keep goats safely in enclosures, stray dogs break open the cages and kill them. We brought this to the attention of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has taken it into account and will consider providing solatium to the affected farmers. He has also instructed us to find alternatives in this regard.”

“There is no provision already for solatium for livestock that have been killed by stray dogs. Therefore, we have requested the chief minister to bring a provision for this. We have also requested the chief minister that the solatium provided should be reasonable. He assured taking appropriate action to fulfil the request. Consultations are underway,” the minister added.

Further, he said, “There are various legal guidelines for capturing stray dogs. We should not endanger the lives of stray dogs. Therefore, relevant departments are considering relocating the stray dogs that are causing harm.”

“We also request farmers to make stronger cages for goats. It is difficult for farmers to prepare the bar with a large investment. However, once they do it, they can protect their livestock from dogs for a long time. We have currently prepared and displayed a model cage for farmers in Erode. This model, made of steel, was prepared with inputs from farmers. We hope this model will be useful for farmers,” he added. Earlier, on the instruction of Minister S Muthusamy, a steel goat enclosure was constructed in Periyar Nagar in Erode on Saturday.