TN Congress feud reaches Delhi; group meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai broke his silence on the rebellion against him by a small section of district-level functionaries and dismissed their complaints as “part and parcel of democracy,” which, he said, the Congress respected.

On Friday, when cadre and senior leaders of TNCC gathered at the party headquarters to wish Selvaperunthagai as he completed one year as TNCC president, a group of around 15 of the 72 district presidents of the party, that was camping in Delhi for the past few days met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to submit complaints against him and demand his removal from the post.

Addressing media here, Selvaperunthagai said he was only trying to strengthen and “reform” TNCC in accordance with the Congress party’s Udaipur Declaration of 2022 and not “uproot” it. Among the key internal reforms of the declaration were restricting the tenure of a person for a post to a maximum of five years, and enforcing “one person, one post” and “one family, one (electoral) ticket” principles.

Despite the complaints against him, Selvaperunthagai stressed that TNCC, which has been infamous in the past for its internal squabbles, is functioning without factions and is ensuring equal opportunities for all.