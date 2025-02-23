TN’s insistence on two-language policy affects development of govt students: L Murugan

NAMAKKAL: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan alleged that the state government’s insistence on a two-language policy is hindering development of students in government schools, during a meeting of BJP cadre at its headquarters on Saturday.

Murugan said, “The NEP was designed by various experts in hopes of moulding the country’s future. It was designed to educate the youths wholly. The three-language policy in the NEP does not force students to pick Hindi as their third language. It merely provides an opportunity for students to learn an additional language. The state government’s insistence on a two-language policy hinders students’ development in government schools. As the Tamil Nadu government is opposed to the NEP, the centre is unable to issue the Rs 5,000 crore funds for education.”

Murugan added, “In this year’s budget, funds have been allocated for the advancements and developments in agriculture, industries, education, and science. In the past 10 years, the BJP government has provided funds of Rs 11 lakh crores for the development of Tamil Nadu. Soon, the BJP will establish twin-engine governance in TN. At that time all central schemes which had been denied to the people will be provided.” State Vice-President KP Ramalingam presided over the meet.