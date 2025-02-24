Ambulance driver refuses to ply on damaged road in Coimbatore, tribals carry body in doli for 3 km

COIMBATORE: Sending a strong message to authorities to lay road, a group of tribal men took the body of man in a doli (makeshift cradle) and walked for over three km from Neeradi to Kadambankombai near Karamadai on Saturday.

According to sources, Mani (48) of Kadambankombai died due to heart attack in the Mettupalayam government hospital, and the body taken in an ambulance. After reaching Neeradi, the driver refused to proceed further citing lack of proper road.

Subsequently, a group of men wrapped Mani’s body in cloth and carried it in a doli on their shoulders for three km and buried it near their settlement. The video of the incident went viral on Sunday.

Tribal people said they have been requesting the Karamadai forest range officials and Mettupalayam tahsildar to lay a road to Kadamban Kombai coming under Nellithurai panchayat so that 15 families who have been residing there will benefit

Forest department officials confirmed that the road was full of potholes for three kms and vehicles cannot be operated on it.

“We are aware of the people’s suffering. We are planning to send the proposal to the government again,” said an official in the Coimbatore forest division.