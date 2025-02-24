Anna University halts introduction of new BVoc courses amid low enrollment

CHENNAI: Two years after the introduction of Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) courses at two of its constituent colleges, Anna University, citing poor enrolment, has decided to hit the brakes on introducing any such courses for the upcoming academic year.

According to university sources, the higher education department has directed the university to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the sustainability of these courses before launching any new ones.

A faculty at the university said, “Upon observing the poor enrolment to the BVoc courses, the higher education department has directed the administration to have a wider discussion in the syndicate to consider industrial requirements, including sustainability aspects, before offering a new course.”

In 2023, the university launched BVoc courses in logistics management and footwear manufacturing at the University College of Engineering in Kancheepuram and the University College of Engineering in Arni, respectively. However, of the 30 seats sanctioned, only five students each have enrolled in the courses.

To popularise the BVoc courses and spread awareness, the university had planned to introduce a three-year BVoc course in augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) at the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), last year, but the programme was shelved at the last minute after the university failed to select an industry partner for the course.

“There were plans to introduce the BVoc course at the CEG during the academic year 2025-2026, however, now its execution seems unlikely,” said a syndicate member of the university. The member added the university must discuss with industry experts on how to make the courses sustainable.