Tamil Nadu

Anna University rape accused booked for theft; cops recover 100 sovereigns, car

Gnanasekaran was arrested on December 25 in connection with the sexual assault of a college student inside the Anna University campus.
The suspect, Gnanasekaran (37), was recently taken into a three-day police custody, during which he confessed to committing multiple thefts.
The suspect, Gnanasekaran (37), was recently taken into a three-day police custody, during which he confessed to committing multiple thefts. (Representative image)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Pallikaranai police have recently booked the suspect in the Anna University sexual assault case on the charges of committing seven thefts, over three years between 2022 and 2024. A police team on Saturday recovered 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a four-wheeler that the accused had bought with the stolen money.

The suspect, Gnanasekaran (37), was recently taken into a three-day police custody, during which he confessed to committing multiple thefts. Sources said further investigation is under way to determine his involvement in any other case.

Gnanasekaran was arrested on December 25 in connection with the sexual assault of a college student inside the Anna University campus. Based on the recommendations of a Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the case, Gnanasekaran was detained under the Goondas Act on January 5.

Anna University
rape accused

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com