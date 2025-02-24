Don’t put caste names in temple festival invites: Madras High Court

MADURAI: Observing that temple festivals should be inclusive and celebrated by all people belonging to the Hindu religion, including those belonging to Scheduled Caste communities, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently criticised the exclusion of a SC community from the invitation of a temple festival on the ground that they did not donate any money to the event. It further ordered the authorities not to mention any caste names in future invitations of the temple concerned.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete passed the order on a petition filed by KP Selvaraj, president of the Naduvikottai Adi Dravidar Welfare Association, seeking a direction to print ‘Adi Dravidars,’ instead of ‘Oorars’ (referring to the villagers), in the invitation for the annual festival at the Pattukottai Nadiamman temple in Thanjavur.

The executive officer of the temple had included the names of various sponsors along with their caste names in the invitation, but had omitted mentioning the Adi Dravidar community, referring to them simply as ‘oorars’ instead, saying they had not made any monetary contributions.

Noting that a similar dispute arose at the same temple in 2009, for which a peace committee meeting was held, the judges criticised the manner in which Dalits are subsumed under the generic term of ‘Oorar’ denying them specific recognition, while dominant castes are explicitly identified and given visibility.

It is strange that the executive officer, being a government officer, is supporting this, the judges added.