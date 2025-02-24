Firecracker unit explosion at Dharmapuri leaves three dead

DHARMAPURI: A massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Murukampatti village near Kambainallur on Monday afternoon left three women dead, with body parts scattered across the village.
At around 2 pm, residents were alarmed by a loud explosion. Dazed by the noise, they rushed out of their homes to find body parts strewn across the area. Upon realising that the local firecracker unit had suffered an accident, they found human remains spread over 100 metres from the epicentre of the blast. Of the four workers present in the unit, three lost their lives.
The deceased were identified as V. Thirumalar (35) and M. Senbagam Thirumanju (33) from Bhoomisamuthiram village near Kambainallur. One worker survived as she had left for lunch just minutes before the explosion. The unit owner, K. Chinnasurai, informed the police about the accident.
When TNIE spoke to local residents, they described the horror of the incident. "We are still shaken by the explosion. Our homes are just feet away from the unit, and pieces of flesh fell into our houses. In one residence, a leg was hanging from the wall. These were people we had just greeted in the morning. We are still in shock. Several windows and glass panes in our homes were shattered in the blast. Luckily, no one else was injured," said one villager.
Another resident added, "The most shocking thing for me was the smell of burnt corpses and the putrid chemical odour. It was difficult to breathe, and it took several minutes for the air to clear. Then came the fire and police personnel, followed by thousands of people gathering as if it was a spectacle. My family is still shaken by the ordeal."
Dharmapuri Collector R. Sadheesh visited the site, inspected the explosion's aftermath, and consoled the victims’ families. Speaking to the media, he said, "It was a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit. We have notified the Chief Minister's office, and the district administration will take all necessary steps to support the affected families during this difficult time."
However, tensions flared as local residents initially refused to allow the police or ambulances to remove the remains of the deceased. Dharmapuri SP S.S. Maheswaran arrived at the scene and held talks with them. The families demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim from the Chief Minister.
District Fire Safety Officer P. Ambika told TNIE, "It was a single explosion. There was no need to douse the area as all the chemicals had already burned out. As a precaution, we have stationed a fire engine here. Our seven-member team had to collect the scattered body parts."
She further added, "Our preliminary survey suggests that the explosion may have been caused by friction, but a detailed investigation is required to determine the exact cause."
Meanwhile, Harur MLA V. Sampathkumar urged the Chief Minister to provide a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each deceased worker's family. Dharmapuri MP A. Mani also arrived at the scene to console the grieving relatives.