Firecracker unit explosion at Dharmapuri leaves three dead

When TNIE spoke to local residents, they described the horror of the incident. "We are still shaken by the explosion. Our homes are just feet away from the unit, and pieces of flesh fell into our houses. In one residence, a leg was hanging from the wall. These were people we had just greeted in the morning. We are still in shock. Several windows and glass panes in our homes were shattered in the blast. Luckily, no one else was injured," said one villager.

Another resident added, "The most shocking thing for me was the smell of burnt corpses and the putrid chemical odour. It was difficult to breathe, and it took several minutes for the air to clear. Then came the fire and police personnel, followed by thousands of people gathering as if it was a spectacle. My family is still shaken by the ordeal."

Dharmapuri Collector R. Sadheesh visited the site, inspected the explosion's aftermath, and consoled the victims’ families. Speaking to the media, he said, "It was a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit. We have notified the Chief Minister's office, and the district administration will take all necessary steps to support the affected families during this difficult time."