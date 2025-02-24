Madras HC permits Isha Yoga to hold Maha Shivaratri festivities

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to restrain Isha Yoga Centre from going ahead with its much-advertised Maha Shivarathri festivities on February 26 and 27, 2025 in its premises in Coimbatore.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar dismissed the petitions filed by ST Sivagnanan, who owns a piece of land adjacent to the premises. He had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure Isha took measures to deal with noise pollution and to avoid the discharge of sewage into the adjacent agricultural land before granting permission for the event.

“The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has stated that Isha is complying with the norms and conducting the programme inside the campus and it may not cause any noise pollution to the people residing outside the campus,” the bench noted.

Stating that the petitioner, except for raising apprehensions, had not established any right to grant an injunction against Isha from conducting the Maha Shivarathri festival, the bench reasoned that the court did not find any acceptable ground for interference.

The petitioner had alleged that the Isha Centre was flouting the norms governing noise pollution by using blaring loudspeakers all through the night and by discharging sewage into the agricultural land.