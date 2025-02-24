Road users demand repair of water leakage on Ambasamudram-Alangulam road

TIRUNELVELI: Road users have urged officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to repair leaks in the pipelines of the Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS), which have created potholes at five locations near Idaikal on the Ambasamudram-Alangulam road, citing frequent accidents, here on Sunday.

According to locals, a child, a man, and two women were injured in two recent accidents after their two-wheelers skidded due to potholes formed by water leakage. "The leakage persisted for at least three months at multiple spots on the road near Idaikal. Officials temporarily fix the leaks only after accidents occur, allowing the problem to persist and causing further road damage and water wastage," said P Rajesh, a road user.

A staff member of the Idaikal panchayat attributed the leaks to the overloaded mineral-laden trucks from a quarry in Anainthanadarpatti village. "The drinking water pipelines under CWSS run along the edge of the road. When these heavy trucks move over them, they get damaged, causing frequent leaks. The TWAD Board had begun laying titanium pipelines in this area, but the work was suddenly stopped without any explanation," he said.

Former MLA Raviarunan alleged that a Rs 24-crore pipeline maintenance contract was awarded to a single contractor for the entire district, but repairs were undertaken only when leaks became major issues. "During my tenure, I ensured water supply to Tenkasi and Shengottai. However, the pipelines laid two decades ago have suffered severe damage due to overloaded mineral trucks carrying more than the permitted weight. Despite repeated petitions to the chief minister and higher officials, no action was taken," he claimed.

Residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further accidents. When contacted by TNIE, TWAD Board Executive Engineer Kanagaraj assured that the leakage near Idaikal would be addressed soon.