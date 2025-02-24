Stickers for doctors, students for parking inside Madurai GRH

MADURAI: Aiming to reduce traffic congestion due to vehicles parked inside the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai, officials have planned to issue stickers for doctors, staff and students tentatively in two weeks.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from GRH Madurai said, "There is unregulated parking of two-wheelers, autos and cars inside the facility. This is mostly by attenders and relatives of patients inside all pathways along the auditorium, pediatric wards, TB wards and other places.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical students and 108 ambulances are unable to move out, causing severe inconvenience. Despite several reminders, many people park for several hours inside the facility. We have issued warnings, set up loudspeakers and even outsourced workers to manage the issue, but no solutions have been arrived at, he said.

We have decided to issue four kinds of stickers to doctors, medical students, general staff and outsourced workers. Vehicles with these stickers will be allowed inside the facility. Besides, two checkposts will be set up at the two entrances for dropping and picking up the patients, the official added.