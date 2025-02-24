Taxpayers fund Pondy ministers’ tea parties, over Rs 1 crore splurged in 4 years

PUDUCHERRY: Over Rs 1 crore has been spent on tea, coffee, and bouquets in the offices of Puducherry ministers over the last four years, according to a Right to Information (RTI) response received by social activist B Ashok Raja.

Ashok Raja had sought details of expenditure incurred by ministers’ offices under the RTI Act. In response, the Public Information Officer of the ministry provided details revealing that from May 2021 to November 2024, Rs 41,72,415 was spent on tea and coffee, while Rs 61,00,505 was spent on bouquets. Moreover, nearly Rs 80,000 was spent on fuel by ministers’ offices in a single month during this period, the RTI reply revealed.

“According to the reply from the information officer, the Home Minister’s office spent the highest amount on bouquets at Rs 22,31,000. The Agriculture Minister’s office followed closely at Rs 19,93,450, the Civil Supplies Minister’s office stood at Rs 10,71,100, and the Public Works Department Minister’s office spent Rs 8,04,955,” Ashok Raja said.