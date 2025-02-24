Taxpayers fund Pondy ministers’ tea parties, over Rs 1 crore splurged in 4 years

PUDUCHERRY: Over Rs 1 crore has been spent on tea, coffee, and bouquets in the offices of Puducherry ministers over the last four years, according to a Right to Information (RTI) response received by social activist B Ashok Raja.
Ashok Raja had sought details of expenditure incurred by ministers’ offices under the RTI Act. In response, the Public Information Officer of the ministry provided details revealing that from May 2021 to November 2024, Rs 41,72,415 was spent on tea and coffee, while Rs 61,00,505 was spent on bouquets. Moreover, nearly Rs 80,000 was spent on fuel by ministers’ offices in a single month during this period, the RTI reply revealed.
“According to the reply from the information officer, the Home Minister’s office spent the highest amount on bouquets at Rs 22,31,000. The Agriculture Minister’s office followed closely at Rs 19,93,450, the Civil Supplies Minister’s office stood at Rs 10,71,100, and the Public Works Department Minister’s office spent Rs 8,04,955,” Ashok Raja said.
“For tea and coffee expenses, the office of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister’s officer spent Rs 14,94,039, the Agriculture Minister’s office incurred an expense of Rs 11,84,320, the Public Works Department Minister’s office spent Rs 7,81,421, and the Home Minister’s office spent Rs 7,12,635,” Ashok Raja said.
“Regarding ministers’ foreign tours for government work during the same period, the Public Works Department Minister travelled abroad six times, incurring an expenditure of Rs 46,60,032,” Ashok Raja said.
Meanwhile, former MLA and ex-BJP Puducherry state president V Saminathan alleged that UT was misusing public funds.
“There are no funds to construct school buildings and public toilets, despite Puducherry being a major tourist spot. Ministers spend Rs 80,000 per month on diesel in a small city like Puducherry, which has a radius of just 5km,” he said.
He added that further RTI inquiries across departments would reveal more corruption.