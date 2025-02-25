1,000 CM’s pharmacies to also stock branded meds, sell at 25 per cent discount in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 1,000 ‘Muthalvar Marunthagam’ (Chief Minister’s Pharmacy) outlets across Tamil Nadu on Monday which will sell both generic and branded medicines, especially for medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension (for which people regularly need medicine), at a reduced cost. It is expected to be 25% cheaper compared to private outlets, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the inauguration through video conference, Stalin said the initiative reaffirms that this government is one for the common people. “We have introduced several schemes to strengthen health care infrastructure to provide quality treatment for all. This scheme is a continuation of that mission,” he said.

Apart from ensuring that people receive medicines at low cost, he said the scheme has created employment for 1,000 individuals who have studied B.Pharm and D.Pharm.

The medicines available at ‘Muthalvar Marunthagam’ stores will include generic drugs procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) along with branded medicines, surgical items and nutraceuticals. Additionally, medicines from traditional system of medication like Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani will also be made available through Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plants Farms and Herbal Medicines Corporation (TAMPCOL) and the Indian Medical Practitioners’ Co-operative Pharmacy and Stores (IMPCOPS).

Of the 1,000 outlets, 500 will be managed by entrepreneurs and the remaining 500 by the cooperation department. Stalin urged government officials to ensure the scheme is implemented effectively without deviating from its objective.

Ezhilan Naganathan, DMK Medical Wing Secretary and MLA, said the initiative will help reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of common people who regularly take medication for non-communicable diseases. “More than 50-60% of people who visit private hospitals and purchase medicines face a severe burden. This scheme will help alleviate that,” he said.