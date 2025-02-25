17-year-old boy stabs 15-yr-old girl for ‘insult’ in TN

KARUR: A 17-year-old boy has been ‘arrested’ in Karur on charges of stabbing a 15-year-old girl on Sunday night allegedly to avenge her for insulting him. After stabbing, he fled after snatching her gold chain but was caught by the police soon.

There were rumours that the girl was gang-raped before being stabbed in the neck. However, police denied the claims, stating they were baseless.

The district police state both are distant relatives and natives of Kadavur taluk and had become close via social media.

The boy had sent a message to the girl through Instagram around 8 pm on Sunday, asking her to come out of her house. When she stepped outside, he stabbed her on her neck with a knife. He fled after snatching a gold chain from her neck, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

The boy was arrested by the Kadavur police.

During questioning the boy said he had stabbed the girl as he was angry after she insulted him, the police said.