Charge sheet filed in Anna University rape case

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Anna University sexual assault case has filed a charge sheet against the main accused Gnanasekaran (37) before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet on Monday.

The charge sheet, submitted online by the SIT, includes scientific evidence, CCTV footage, and witness statements. Once admitted by the court, the case will be forwarded for trial in the Sessions Court.

The incident occurred on December 23 last year when the accused, a history-sheeter and biryani vendor from Kotturpuram, raped the victim on the campus and threatened her by recording videos of her.

Following complaint from the victim, the police registered a case under sections 63(a), 64(1), 75(i)(ii), 75(i)(iii), 127 (2), 351 (3) of the BNS and sections 67 and 67 (A) of Information Technology Act.

Towards the end of December, the Madras HC constituted the SIT with IPS officers to probe the case. Gnanasekaran was later remanded under the Goondas Act. Meanwhile, he was remanded in judicial custody on Monday by Pallikaranai Police in connection with 7 burglaries from 2022 to 2024.