Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation seeks Rs 23 crore to install 5k streetlights

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) demanding Rs 23 crore to install 5,467 new LED streetlights and replace old ones that emit low light.

M Sivaguru Prabakaran, CCMC commissioner, told TNIE, “A total of 5,467 new LED streetlights will be installed across the city. The streetlight along with poles will be installed on the left-out areas across the five zones in the city. Apart from that, we have also planned to change the streetlights with low lux and have included it in the proposal.

Regarding streetlights on the flyovers constructed by the highways department, all the lights have a warranty of five years and the agency concerned has to hand over that to CCMC for maintenance. We had prepared an estimate of Rs 23 crore and sent it to the DMA for funds. Either they’ll give funds or we shall execute it using our general funds.”

He added that all payment issues with the contractors over maintenance of the streetlights have been sorted out. No streetlight has been integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). There are two monitoring systems - Individual Light Monitoring System (ILM) and Group Light Monitoring System (GLM). While Chennai has ILM, he added that it cannot be implemented in Coimbatore as it is very costly.