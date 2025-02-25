Cop held for stealing bag from woman on train in Chennai

CHENNAI: A constable working at Otteri police station was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s bag containing gold jewellery on a moving train early Sunday morning.

According to the Chennai Central Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused, A Vasantha Kumar (33), is employed as a driver at the Otteri station. Early Sunday morning, he boarded the Kaveri Express heading to Chennai from Walajabad without buying a ticket.

As the train was between Thirumullaivoyal and Ambattur stations, he entered a reserved sleeper coach and saw A Renuka (30), a small-time actor, sleeping on a berth with her handbag next to her. She was travelling with her mom and aunt.

As Kumar tried to take the bag, Renuka woke up since she was holding the strap. She saw Kumar attempting to place her bag inside his. When she tried resisting his attempt, Kumar allegedly threw his bag out of the window. Renuka pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train.

She informed the guard about the event and handed over Kumar to RPF officials. She retrieved her bag containing gold jewels and lodged a complaint at Chennai Central GRP. Police arrested Kumar. During questioning, he allegedly said he stole the bag since it looked attractive and was not aware that it contained gold jewellery.