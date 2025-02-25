Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre blacken Hindi letters on boards at three railway stations in TN

DMK functionaries led by former DMK North district secretary Chelladurai erased Hindi words at Kadayanallur railway station.
TIRUNELVELI: Continuing the protest against the alleged imposition of Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP), the DMK’s Sankarankovil MLA and the party functionaries blackened Hindi letters on railway station name boards at Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Pavoorchatram on Monday.

DMK’s Tenkasi North district secretary and MLA E Raja, along with other DMK functionaries, painted over Hindi letters on Sankarankovil railway station’s name board, while former DMK South district secretary P Sivapadmanathan and his supporters did the same at the Pavoorchatram railway station.

DMK functionaries led by former DMK North district secretary Chelladurai erased Hindi words at Kadayanallur railway station. They also raised slogans against the alleged Hindi imposition, and praised Tamil and DMK leaders. The Railway Police Force have launched an investigation.

