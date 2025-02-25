Madras High Court restrains JACTTO-GEO members from holding stirs

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained the members of JACTTO-GEO from holding any form of protest after the state government informed the court that a committee led by ministers has been constituted, and is engaged in conciliatory talks with the members.

A division bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by B Ramkumar Adityan from Thoothukudi, seeking the court’s intervention to restrain the members of JACTTO-GEO from holding protests across TN on February 25.

He stated in the petition that the members had earlier held protests in 2020, pressing a nine-point charter of demands, and the public were affected. While departmental action was initiated against the protesters, it was dropped later. To protect the public, the protest must be termed illegal and criminal action taken against protesters, the petitioner said.

Taking into account the state government has formed a committee for conciliatory talks, the court directed JACTTO-GEO members not to protest, and adjourned the case for four weeks.