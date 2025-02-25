NTK’s female wing coordinator Kaliyammal resigns from party

TIRUCHY: Kaliyammal Prakasan, one of the well-known leaders of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and its female wing coordinator, on Monday announced that she was leaving the party. Her announcement comes just days after rumours regarding her imminent exit.

However, there is no information yet on whether she would be joining another party. Known for her fiery speeches, Kaliyammal unsuccessfully contested in the 2024 parliamentary polls from the Mayiladuthurai constituency.

According to sources, she has not been on good terms with the party’s chief coordinator Seeman ever since an audio clip of the latter’s phone conversation regarding her got leaked. While both shared a dais during a party event in November last year, the gap could still not be bridged, they added.

Three days ago, an invitation for a private event in Thoothukudi on March 2 had Kaliyammal’s name on it alongside the title ‘social activist’, rekindling speculations of her exit. Asked about this, Seeman had said it was her wish to continue or leave the party.

Under such circumstances, Kaliyammal announced her resignation from the party on Monday. In a letter to party cadre, she said, “Although there was immense pressure, I have been delaying my decision out of respect for the trust the cadre have placed in me. But I am saddened that the situation has come to this. This decision may upset you and myself.”

In recent times, a slew of second-level and mid-level functionaries have been exiting the NTK after complaining about the party leadership. Many of them joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin a few weeks ago.