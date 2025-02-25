Pankaja Mill Road damaged again after hasty repair work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Due to hasty and shoddy repair works carried out by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Pankaja Mill Road, the freshly paved road caved in once again. The officials have installed safety barricades around the caved-in-portion to prevent any mishap.

The Pankaja Mill Road is one of the major link roads in the city which connects two vital highways including the Trichy and Avinashi Road via Puliakulam. Thus it has been under the control of the State Highways Department. However, as the highway department does not properly maintain the road, it has let the civic body do all the maintenance and repair works.

In this situation, a small portion of the road was damaged and it caved in about 10 days ago. As the auto drivers and locals immediately placed barricades around the caved-in portion and informed the officials, the CCMC officials visited the spot, inspected the damages, and began the repair work.

However, due to their sub-standard and shoddy repair works, the damaged portion which was closed and paved with a fresh layer of tar, caved in once again. With the damage reported right in front of a hospital and near a four-road junction, the public has demanded that officials immediately fix the damaged portion.

When inquired about it, a CCMC official said the damages will be repaired soon.