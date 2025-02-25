Relationship with MBC woman, Dalit attacked in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Three persons who attacked an SC youth for being in a relationship with a woman from a dominant caste were arrested in Nilakottai of Dindigul on Saturday.

Sources said S Santhanakrishnan (27) of Kulla Kundu in Nilakottai’s Kandappakodai was reportedly in a relationship with a 24-year-old woman from his locality for the past eight months. While Santhanakrishnan hailed from an SC community, the woman hailed from an MBC community. They continued with the relationship despite opposition from the woman’s parents.

This angered her brother A Madhavan, who decided to attack Santhanakrishnan.

When the latter was travelling on his bike, Madhavan and his friends stopped him near a spinning mill in Silukkuvarpatti, hurled casteist slurs and hit him with a helmet. They dragged Santhanakrishnan into the bushes, beat him, and later threatened to kill him.

Santhanakrishnan was admitted to the Nilakottai government hospital on February 15, and a case was registered under the SC/ST Act at the Nilakottai police station on February 16. While Madhavan and his friend E Vishnu are absconding, three others involved in the attack — B Sukumaran, S Eswaran and S Karthick were arrested on Saturday night.