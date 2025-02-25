Salary issues continue to give hard time for temporary staff of animal husbandry department in TN

MADURAI: A delay in disbursal of salary for the temporary staff in the animal husbandry department remains an unresolved issue across the state, due to the hold-up in the issuance of the government order (GO) in this regard. According to official sources, numerous temporary staff in the department did not receive their January salary till February 24, as the GO for salary distribution was passed only on Monday.

There are nearly 400 temporary staff (over 30 staff in Madurai) serving in the animal husbandry department as veterinary assistants, veterinary doctors and veterinary inspectors across the state. In general, salary for the temporary staff will be provided after the state government issues a special GO once in every six months. However, a hold-up in issuing the salary GO has delayed the salary distribution for the staff, leaving them in hardships.

"Though 25 days have passed (since the salary date), we still have not received our January salary. Though we appreciate the fact that the GO has been passed and the department has started distributing salaries, we often face such delays periodically," a veterinary staff member said, on condition of anonymity.

When contacted, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry (Madurai) Dr Subbiahian said, "There was a slight delay owing to some official issues. The GO for temporary staff salary distribution was passed on Monday and immediately the disbursal process was started. The staff will get their salaries by Tuesday."

Speaking to TNIE, another temporary staff from the department said, "We appreciate the issuance of the GO, however, we had to wait nearly a month to get January's salary. Instead of providing GO once in every six months, the procedure should be changed into an annual one." The staff further urged the authorities to regularise their employment, and make them permanent staff.