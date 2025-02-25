Tamil Nadu

Salem youth drowns at sea in Kanniyakumari while posing for photograph

According to marine police sources, a group of 25 people from Salem had arrived in Nagercoil to participate in a programme.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 27-year-old youth from Salem district was swept away by a giant wave while taking a photograph at the sea in Kanniyakumari on Sunday. The body of the deceased, identified as M Vijay of Maramangalam, was recovered by the Kanniyakumari marine police on Monday.

According to marine police sources, a group of 25 people from Salem had arrived in Nagercoil to participate in a programme. On Sunday afternoon, they went to the Kanniyakumari sea, and climbed upon a rock behind the Kamarajar mandapam, a prohibited area for visitors.
 
After taking selfies, three of them including Vijay continued to stand on the rock and posed for a photograph. As his brother was capturing the picture, a giant wave dragged Vijay into the sea, and he went missing. Sources said a Kallakadal alert had been in place on Sunday.

Subsequently, the Kanniyakumari marine police led by Kanniyakumari coastal security group inspector Santhi began a search on a boat, and retrieved the body by Monday noon. The body was sent to Kanniyakumari government medical college in Nagercoil for postmortem. Further probe is on. 

photograph
youth drown

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com