Salem youth drowns at sea in Kanniyakumari while posing for photograph

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 27-year-old youth from Salem district was swept away by a giant wave while taking a photograph at the sea in Kanniyakumari on Sunday. The body of the deceased, identified as M Vijay of Maramangalam, was recovered by the Kanniyakumari marine police on Monday.



According to marine police sources, a group of 25 people from Salem had arrived in Nagercoil to participate in a programme. On Sunday afternoon, they went to the Kanniyakumari sea, and climbed upon a rock behind the Kamarajar mandapam, a prohibited area for visitors.



After taking selfies, three of them including Vijay continued to stand on the rock and posed for a photograph. As his brother was capturing the picture, a giant wave dragged Vijay into the sea, and he went missing. Sources said a Kallakadal alert had been in place on Sunday.



Subsequently, the Kanniyakumari marine police led by Kanniyakumari coastal security group inspector Santhi began a search on a boat, and retrieved the body by Monday noon. The body was sent to Kanniyakumari government medical college in Nagercoil for postmortem. Further probe is on.