Talks fail to break impasse, Samsung won’t relent on action against workers

CHENNAI: Yet another round of talks between representatives of Samsung India and the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) failed on Monday. Samsung India continues to remain firm in its decision to initiate disciplinary action against 23 workers, forcing CITU to regroup to decide its next course of action, sources said.

While CITU’s main demand during the last few conciliatory talks has been for the suspension of the workers to be dropped in order to call off the protests, representatives from Samsung categorically informed them that it was not possible to reconsider the suspension, sources party to the talks said.

“On Tuesday, our members plan on going to the office of the Inspector of Factories at Sriperumbudur and submit a petition on the continued unlawful engagement (by Samsung) of contract workers in production,” said E Muthukumar, CITU Kancheepuram secretary.

The protests at Vellagate in Kancheepuram, in the meantime, will continue as usual, CITU members said.

While Samsung had sought the intervention of the state government after the sit-in strike culminated in the protesting workers entering the shop floor to remove contract workers from the production line, ministers were not part of the talks on Monday, said sources.