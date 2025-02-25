Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls all-party meet to discuss impact of 2026 Lok Sabha delimitation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that an all-party meeting has been convened on March 5 to discuss the impact of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in the state.

In all, 40 registered political parties have been invited to this meeting.

The chief minister appealed to all political parties in Tamil Nadu to take part in this meeting and raise their voices unitedly.

Talking to reporters after chairing the cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu has been forced to wage a massive struggle for its rights now. In the name of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, a sword of Damocles is hanging over the heads of the southern states."

He added that Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of all growth indicators and would be severely affected by this delimitation.

At present, the state has 39 MPs, and after the delimitation in 2026, the number of MPs would fall to 31, leading to a loss of eight seats.

Explaining further, Stalin said population control is one of India's important goals, and Tamil Nadu has made achievements in that.

"For many decades, Tamil Nadu has implemented population control efficiently, and due to measures like educating girl children, the state has made many achievements. Since our population is lower (compared to other states), Tamil Nadu will get fewer Lok Sabha seats after the delimitation," Stalin said.

"Tamil Nadu will be affected even if the total number of MPs across the country is increased. So, our state will lose its representation in Parliament. Ultimately, the voice of Tamil Nadu will be strangled. This is not just about the number of MPs but also about the rights of Tamil Nadu," the chief minister added.

Asked whether the three-language policy issue will be discussed in this meeting, he said, "We need MPs to raise not only the language issue but also issues like NEET and funds due from the union government to Tamil Nadu. Based on this, the all-party meeting has been convened."

When asked whether the central government's insistence on Tamil Nadu accepting the New Education Policy and the three-language policy was sowing the seeds for another language struggle in the state, Stalin replied: "Yes, of course. But we are ready for that struggle."

The chief minister also said that in today's cabinet meeting, officials from many departments explained the forthcoming budget for 2025-26.